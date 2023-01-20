Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $88.73 per barrel on January 19, decreasing by $2.44 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.57 per barrel, also down by $2.44 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 19 equaled $47.1 per barrel, lower by $1.44 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $1.43 compared to the previous price and made up $84.5 per barrel.