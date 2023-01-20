Italy needs doubling TAP’s capacity to ensure energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.20. Italy needs doubling the capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to ensure its energy security and independence, reads the article published by the local Formiche magazine, Trend reports.

“Doubling of flows would allow Italy to face the gas crisis with a very different conception of the problem. TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2021. As of 2022, Azerbaijan exported 9.3 bcm of gas to Europe in the first ten months and was expected to supply 11.5 bcm by the end of 2022. The country expects to increase gas supplies to Europe this year,” reads the article.

Formiche says that since the start of commercial operation on December 31, 2020, TAP has transported 18.5 billion cubic meters of gas, of which almost 16 billion went to Italy alone.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

