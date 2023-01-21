Azerbaijani oil prices surge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $89.91 per barrel on January 20, increasing by $1.18 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $87.63 per barrel, up by $1.06 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 20 equaled $48.78 per barrel, growing by $1.68 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.4 compared to the previous price and made up $85.9 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 21, 2023)