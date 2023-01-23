bp starts work for an ACG deep gas appraisal well

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.23. Operational activities have started in preparation for spudding a new appraisal well on the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli structure, Trend reports with reference to bp.

The well is for acquiring data about the deep-lying gas reservoirs beneath the currently producing oil field.

The A22z well will be drilled from the Chirag platform as a sidetrack from the existing A22 injector well. It will target to reach deep gas reservoirs in the south flank location of the structure.

It is planned to drill the well to a total depth of around 4,500 metres.

If successful, the new data acquired from the well will help increase the structural understanding of the area and the pressures in the deep reservoirs.

It will take approximately three months to drill the well, and an extensive logging programme will take place prior to installing gauges to measure pressure data.

ACG produced 20.4 million tons of oil as of 2022, according to Azerbaijan's energy ministry.

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.