Shah Deniz spuds new exploration well

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.23. bp, on behalf of the Shah Deniz co-venturers, announced today the spud of a new exploration well (SDX-8) in the contract area under the agreement on the exploration, development and production sharing for the Shah Deniz prospective area in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via bp.

The well is drilled with the Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig, which was moved to the SDX-8 location in the eastern flank of the Shah Deniz field in December 2022.

It is planned to drill the well to a total depth of around 7,000 metres.

If successful the well will provide a clearer understanding of drillability, producibility and resource potential of the deeper horizons beneath the currently producing reservoirs in the eastern flank.

The well will take approximately one year to drill and a further testing programme could extend the well’s duration in order to evaluate the results.

Shah Deniz produced 25.2 billion cubic meters of gas as of 2022, according to Azerbaijan's energy ministry.

The proven reserves of Shah Deniz are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and 240 million tons of condensate.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SOCAR (14.35%), NICO (10.00%) and SGC (6.67%).