Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption

Oil&Gas Materials 30 January 2023 08:57 (UTC +04:00)
Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption

Follow Trend on

Oil prices climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $87.20 a barrel by 0115 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.22 a barrel, up 54 cents, or 0.7%.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are unlikely to tweak its current oil output policy when they meet virtually on Feb. 1.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more