Romania offers solid options for expanding Southern Gas Corridor - Klaus Iohannis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3. Romania offers solid options for expanding the Southern Gas Corridor, said President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, Trend reports.

He was addressing the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku Feb.3.

“In recent years, my country has made substantial investments in developing gas transit capacity and connectivity with neighbouring countries. First, we have laid a brand-new transport infrastructure across Romania – the so-called BRUA gas pipeline – and completed the upgrade of interconnectors with Bulgaria and Hungary. Second, Romania’s Transgaz has joined forces with gas transmission system operators in Greece, Bulgaria, and Hungary for the development of the Vertical Corridor. The renewed Memorandum of Understanding signed by the four companies in December 2022 will enable bi-directional gas flows between South and Central Europe, through Romania, enhancing the security of supply in the whole region,” he said.

Klaus Iohannis, pointed out that since January 2022, and also as a result of investments made by the Romanian gas transmission operator, the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline can operate in reverse-flow mode.

“This provides an alternative supply route to gas volumes from Azerbaijan, through Türkiye, Bulgaria, and Romania, and onwards to markets downstream. And fourth – I would like to highlight here an important project for Romania, which carries a strategic significance to our neighbour, the Republic of Moldova: the gas pipeline connecting the Romanian gas network to the capital city of Chișinău has been commissioned in October 2021 and is now fully operational. The pipeline can carry enough gas to cover the yearly consumption of right-bank Moldova. Summing up – all these consistent efforts and solid investments made by Romania offer solid options for expanding the Southern Gas Corridor towards new markets in South-East and Central Europe. This is a win-win situation: the geography of Azerbaijan gas exports is diversifying, while strengthening Europe’s energy security,” said Romania’s president.

Southern Gas Corridor started transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports of gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia and Türkiye.

This large-scale project is aimed at diversification of energy supply routes and sources, thereby contributing to strengthening Europe’s energy security. The project’s cost totaled $33 billion, as compared to the forecast $45 billion. Capital expenditures on the SGC project are expected to be fully reimbursed within 8-10 years.

Azerbaijan's export of natural gas to European Union market will stand at 11.6 billion cubic meters as of 2023. Total export of natural gas from Azerbaijan this year will be almost 24.5 billion cubic meters.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn