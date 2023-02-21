Romania announces discussions on green corridor project with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary are expected to meet February 24 to discuss the feasibility study of the green energy submarine cable project in the Black Sea, Romanian deputy energy minister George-Sergiu Niculescu said, Trend reports.

Speaking at an energy seminar, the deputy minister pointed out that under the current circumstances, such projects have more chance for implementation.

"The paradigm has changed. The need for electricity on European markets is larger. We talk about diversifying supply all the time. On a European level, we all agree things have changed from 2018, 2019 when European economies were very dependent on Russian fossil fuels," Reuters quoted him as saying.

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania signed an agreement to build a Black Sea sea-belt electric cable from the Black Sea coast of Georgia to the Black Sea coast of Romania on December 17, 2022.

It is planned to build a cable which will allow to transport four gigawatts of green energy from Azerbaijan.