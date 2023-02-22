Europe interested in development of Azerbaijan's energy sector - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Europe is interested in the development of Azerbaijan's energy sector, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the event "National leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of Azerbaijan's independent energy policy", Trend reports.

According to him, a Memorandum of Understanding on a strategic partnership was signed between Azerbaijan and the EU in June 2022, and a Memorandum on the transportation of green energy was signed in December.

"We are sure that the production of clean energy and hydrogen will further strengthen the role of Azerbaijan as a supplier of energy resources," said Shahbazov.

