Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $85.01 per barrel on February 28, increasing by $1.67 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.2 per barrel, up by $1.59 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 28 equaled $47.17 per barrel, growing by $1.82 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.67 compared to the previous price and made up $83.14 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 1, 2023)