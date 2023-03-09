TAP reveals volume of gas transportation to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has already transported around 21.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, Luca Schieppati, TAP managing director, said, Trend reports via the TAP AG consortium.

Addressing the Top Utility 2023 conference, he pointed out that Italy accounted for 18 billion cubic meters of this volume.

Schieppati noted that TAP thereby helped the country to strengthen the security of supply and increase market liquidity.

“TAP, together with LNG and other interconnecting pipelines has contributed to overcoming the perfect storm from which today we are finally emerging while having to keep an eye out for the coming winters,” he said.

Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to Europe began December 31, 2020 via TAP, the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters, expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year. In July 2022 Azerbaijan and the European Commission reached an agreement to double the gas supplies to Europe by 2027. Following the completion of the binding phase of the market test, TAP triggered the first level of expansion.

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe stood at 11.4 billion cubic meters as of 2022.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn