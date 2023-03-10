IGB’s operator talks on progress in finishing work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The EPC contractor is still implementing some of the remaining activities that don’t have direct impact on the exploitation of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), ICGB Executive Officer Teodora Georgieva said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"These so-called secondary activities do not interfere with the smooth functioning and safety of the gas pipeline," she said.

Georgieva went on to add that they are still, however, a part of the contract and we as a contracting entity require them to be fulfilled within the scope of the technical project.

"We’re supervising closely the activities and mark significant progress on some of them, while work on others remains rather hesitant in pace," she explained.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria began commercial operation on October 1, 2022.

Since the beginning of the current heating season, the interconnector provides nearly 1/3 of the winter consumption of natural gas in Bulgaria. IGB is the first route for diversified supplies of natural gas to Bulgaria, guaranteeing increased security of supply and diversity of sources, contributing significantly to the competition in the natural gas market, which is a prerequisite for optimized prices for businesses and domestic consumers in the country.

The gas pipeline creates an entirely new route through Bulgaria for the transportation of natural gas from new sources to a number of countries, which reinforces the key role of the interconnector not only at a national level, but also for the entire region of Central and Southeastern Europe.

