bp's solar power plant in Jabrayil: construction site completely cleared of mines

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, March 10. The territory for the construction of a 240 MW solar power plant, implemented by bp in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, has been completely cleared of mines, and the company's employees have already begun to inspect the territory, Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 62nd meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the purpose of centralized resolution of issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

Moreover, according to Soltanov, Kalbajar district's clean energy production capacity is assessed at 180 MW. The process of attracting investments in the projects here is already underway, he added.

"Electricity supply to Azerbaijan's liberated lands will be provided entirely by renewable energy sources. However, there will be limited use of natural gas in these territories," the deputy minister said.

Meanwhile, in June 2022, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and bp signed an Addendum to the Implementation Agreement that they had previously signed in June 2021, committing them to work together to take the next steps. In September, it was announced that commercial evaluation for the projects is underway.

As part of this project, it is planned to introduce a business model involving virtual transmission of electricity. This model is a mechanism for the production and consumption of electricity, which will be beneficial to all parties, and at the same time will contribute to decarbonization. In other words, the green energy produced in Karabakh will be transported to Absheron, which will save natural gas used to generate electricity in Sangachal terminal.