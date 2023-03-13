In 2023 TAP to continue good performance achieved in previous years - managing director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) represents approximately 30 percent of Bulgarian, 20 percent of Greek, and over 10 percent of Italian gas demand, Luca Schieppati, TAP managing director, said in an interview with Trend.

"In 2023 we plan to continue the good performance achieved in the previous couple of years. In 2022 alone, we have transported about 11.5 billion cubic meters (bcm), of which about 10 bcm was for Italy, with an increase of 3bcm compared to the previous year. We crossed the 20 bcm mark of gas transported to Italy, Greece and Bulgaria since the beginning of our operations," he said.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

