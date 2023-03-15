Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the prospects for energy cooperation, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"During a meeting with a delegation headed by Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Alisher Sultanov, we discussed initiatives to deepen trade and economic relations between our countries, as well as joint investment and cooperation projects in the field of energy," the minister wrote.

According to the country’s State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $11.308 million in January 2023.

On August 29, 2022, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap on the expansion of energy cooperation as part of the development course of relations at a completely new level. Azerbaijan's liberated lands and green energy were priority directions in bilateral multidimensional cooperation.