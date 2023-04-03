No change in electricity price considered in Azerbaijan - deputy minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. No change in the electricity price is being considered in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-US energy forum, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan daily receives requests for cooperation in the field of energy.

"We are considering cooperation within the fees that will satisfy the needs of the population," he said.

"The tariffs for the commercial sale of electricity from hydroelectric power plants are about 5 gapiks ($0.029), 5.5 gapiks from solar ($0.030-$0.032), and 5.7 gapiks ($0.033-0.036) from the wind plants. Our contracts with ACWA Power and MASDAR are established within these tariffs. Azerbaijan's government buys electricity at these fares and sells Azerenergy for 6.6 ($0.038-0.039) gapiks," the deputy minister added.

Soltanov added that maintaining these prices is a priority for the government.