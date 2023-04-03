Azerbaijan offers US to expand energy cooperation in some areas - deputy minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan offers the US to expand cooperation in the field of energy in three areas, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-US energy forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the country's Nakhchivan, as well as the Caspian region, have great potential for energy cooperation.

"We offered our US colleagues to establish and expand cooperation in these three priority areas," he said.

Soltanov went on to add that talks on creation of energy infrastructure in all of Azerbaijan's regions are being held.

He also noted that cooperation with BP has already been established in the field of energy in Karabakh.

"Our colleagues from BP require clearing the territory of mines to a depth of four meters. This delays and complicates the de-mining process. Nevertheless, the process is underway, and the employees of BP have already visited the territories and got acquainted with the current work," he said.

Soltanov also added that there is great interest from Chinese companies in the restoration of Karabakh.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.