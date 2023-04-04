Hungary, Romania count on gas supplies from Azerbaijan – Peter Szijjarto

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Hungary and Romania count on natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, wrote on Facebook, as he met with Romania’s Minister of Energy Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Trend reports.

“On the one hand, both Romania and Hungary count on gas from Azerbaijan and on the other hand, are expecting to start gas extraction from the Black Sea,” he explained.

The minister pointed out that Hungary and Romania “have done their homework”, as they expanded the capacity of the pipeline, connecting the gas transportation systems of the two countries to 2.5 billion cubic meters.

“We’ve made a decision to construct a pipeline that will transport gas from the Black Sea to the Hungarian border,” added Szijjarto.

There is an agreement in place to start supplying 100 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan to Hungary this year. Later, the two countries will ink a contract for 2 billion cubic meters per year. Hungary will import gas from Azerbaijan through Türkiye. The details are being discussed by stakeholders.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Romania’s Romgaz S.A. have signed an agreement to supply 1 billion cubic meters of gas from April 1, 2023 to April 1, 2024.

Azerbaijan exports gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. The initial capacity of TAP is 10 billion cubic meters expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year. TAP has delivered a total of 22 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial operation.

---

