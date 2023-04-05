BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. All producers, not just OPEC+, should ensure low, stable oil prices, David M. Turk, Deputy Secretary of Energy, U.S. State Department, said addressing the special online briefing April 4, Trend reports.

He was commenting on the announced decision of some OPEC+ countries to cut oil production by around 1.5 million barrels per day, which, according to the estimates of analysts, may push oil prices as high as $110 per barrel.

“So we, of course – not only because it’s in the interest of the U.S. and our U.S. citizens and population, but oil prices make a big difference around the world – and one thing that I think is quite striking is it’s not only countries like the U.S. or in Europe but developing countries around the world who pay the price if oil prices or other commodity prices are too high and fluctuate too wildly. And so, as we look at the global oil market, we do see some potential tightening in the second half of the year,” noted David M. Turk.

He noted that the U.S. thinks it incumbent upon all producers, not just OPEC+ producers but others, to take that into account and to make sure that “we’re all doing what we can to have low and stable prices going forward”.

“Stable prices, stability in a global commodity like oil is in everyone’s interest, especially as we try to reduce inflation and try to turn the corner in terms of economic growth and economic prosperity going forward,” David M. Turk explained.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn