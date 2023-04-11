Azerbaijani energy minister names volume of gas exports to Europe for 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Azerbaijan exported 2.9 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first quarter of 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to the tweeter, overall, gas exports grew by 11.2 percent year on year.

"From January through March 2023, Azerbaijan exported natural gas to Europe (2.9 billion cubic meters), Türkiye (2.7 billion cubic meters), and Georgia (0.9 billion cubic meters). During the reporting period, 1,4 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Türkiye via the TANAP [Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline]," the tweet said.

In the first quarter of 2023, gas production in Azerbaijan increased by three percent, to 12.2 billion cubic meters. The country exported over half, or 6.5 billion cubic meters, of natural gas to foreign markets. In addition, oil production (including condensate) amounted to 7.7 million tons.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan produced 8.34 million tons of crude oil (including condensate) from January through March 2022, of which 8.3 million tons were commercial oil. Natural gas production amounted to 11.8 billion cubic meters in the country.

Azerbaijan started gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. A total of 22 billion cubic meters of gas have been delivered through the Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP) and the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor since the start of commercial operation.

This year, Azerbaijan plans to export 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe.