Azerbaijan exports over half of its gas to foreign markets – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Gas production in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2023, increased by 3 percent to 12.2 bcm, Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the country exported over half, or 6.5 bcm, of natural gas to foreign markets.

"In the first quarter of 2023, oil production in Azerbaijan, including condensate, amounted to 7.7 million tons, while gas production accounted for 12.2 bcm with an increase of 3 percent. At the same time, exports accounted for 6.5 bcm," Shahbazov wrote.

Meanwhile, from January through March 2022, while 8.348 million tons of crude oil were produced in Azerbaijan, including condensate, 8.323 million tons of which were commercial oil, natural gas production amounted to 11.803 bcm.