TAP reveals volume of gas supplies to Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has supplied 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy in the first quarter of 2023, Trend reports via TAP AG consortium.

The total volume of gas transportation to this country via TAP stood at 18.5 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial supplies on December 31, 2020, reads the latest data shared by the consortium.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

