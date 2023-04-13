SOCAR preparing action plan to resume operation of oil field onshore Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is working out an action plan to resume the operation of Zardab onshore oil field, the company told Trend.

"Production at Muradkhanly and Jafarli is underway, while Zardab field is not operational," said the company.

The total volume of oil production from Muradkhanly and Jafarli fields onshore Azerbaijan stands at 32 tons per day, 25 wells are operating at Muradkhanly and Jafarli fields.

The total area of the Muradkhanly, Jafarli and Zardab fields is 642.2 square kilometers, and is divided into rehabilitation and exploration territories. The block is located in the Yevlakh-Agjabadi oil and gas region of Imishli district of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Zenith Aran Oil Company signed a REDPSA in March 2016 for a block that includes the Muradkhanly, Jafarli and Zardab oil fields. Zenith Energy Ltd established its subsidiary company Zenith Aran Oil Company Ltd for production operations in these three fields. Production under the agreement began in August 2016.

In November 2020, Zenith Energy Ltd. announced that in agreement with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, the Contract Exploration Area (CEA) of its 25-year REDPSA (Rehabilitation, Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement) has been terminated.

Muradkhanly-Jafarli-Zardab block of oil fields onshore Azerbaijan is now under the control of Azneft Production Union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and is operated by the Muradkhanly Oil and Gas Extraction Complex of Ali Amirov Oil and Gas Production Department.

