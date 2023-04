U.S. oil prices fell on Thursday due to profit taking following consecutive growth in the previous two sessions and renewed concerns over the macro economy, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery lost 1.1 dollars, or 1.32 percent, to settle at 82.16 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude for June delivery shed 1.24 dollars, or 1.42 percent, to settle at 86.09 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.