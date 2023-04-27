Oil prices sink on persistent concern over demand

Crude oil futures prices lost more than 3 percent on Wednesday amid continuous concern over demand, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery fell 2.77 U.S. dollars, or 3.59 percent, to settle at 74.30 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for June delivery shed 3.08 dollars, or 3.81 percent, to settle at 77.69 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Oil prices pulled back to the level prior to the voluntary production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners in early April.

WTI oil found itself under material pressure despite a bullish oil inventory report by the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) on Wednesday, said Vladimir Zernov, analyst with market information supplier FX Empire.