Azerbaijan is a pan-European gas supplier – Kadri Simson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijan is a pan-European gas supplier, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“Today, I hosted the EU-Azerbaijan Energy Dialogue with minister Parviz Shahbazov to discuss further our strategic partnership. Azerbaijan is a pan-European gas supplier. But our cooperation goes further than gas, with massive potential in renewable energy,” she wrote.

Simson noted that Europe came out of this winter with gas storages half full, more stable gas prices and a positive outlook for the next winter.

“We achieved this thanks to actions of EU citizens and our reliable partners like Azerbaijan. We are both very committed to deliver on our Strategic Partnership,” added the Commissioner.

Azerbaijan exported 11.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2022, showing a 39 percent increase as compared to 2021. The exports to Europe accounted for 51 percent of the total volume of Azerbaijan’s gas transportation.

The country’s gas exports to Europe from January through March 2023 stood at 2.9 billion.

Azerbaijan started gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. The initial capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of the Corridor, is 10 billion cubic meters expandable to 20 billion cubic meters. In July 2022, Azerbaijan and EU agreed on doubling the gas supplies by 2027.

