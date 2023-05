Brent oil futures with delivery in July 2023 lost 5.16% to $75.3 per barrel at the London-based ICE, according to market data, Trend reports citing TASS.

Brent prices recovered later to $75.63 a barrel, down 4.75%. WTI oil futures with the settlement in June 2023 plunged by 5.05% to $71.95 per barrel.