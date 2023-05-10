Oil prices rise on expectation of U.S. SPR refilling

Crude oil futures prices reversed losses in early session and gained on Tuesday as reports said the United States planned to purchase oil so as to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for June delivery increased by 0.55 U.S. dollars, or 0.75 percent, to settle at 73.71 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery added 0.43 dollars, or 0.56 percent, to settle at 77.44 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

According to a report by Bloomberg Tuesday afternoon, the Biden administration plans to begin purchasing crude oil to fill strategic crude oil reserves after completing maintenance later this year.

Oil prices witnessed a real turnaround on the above-mentioned report, noted Phil Flynn, senior analyst at The Price Futures Group.