Oil prices drop over renewed concerns over recession

Crude oil futures prices extended losses on Thursday due to renewed concerns over economic recession, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery fell 1.69 U.S. dollars, or 2.33 percent, to settle at 70.87 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery sank 1.43 dollars, or 1.87 percent, to settle at 74.98 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

WTI oil pulled back as traders reacted to the higher-than-expected U.S. initial jobless claims last week, which indicates that high interest rates have started to put material pressure on the job market, said Vladimir Zernov, analyst with market information supplier FX Empire.