Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.83 per barrel on May 11, decreasing by $1.14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $1.24 and amounted to $77.15 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $50.64 per barrel, decreasing by $1.04 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $1.14 on May 11compared to the previous price and made up $76.19 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 12, 2023)