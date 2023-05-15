Azerbaijan's electricity production increases - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Electricity production increased by 6.5 percent in Azerbaijan from January through April 2023, Trend reports via Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov’s tweet.

According to the minister, over 9.852 billion kWh of electricity was produced in Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

"Azerbaijan imported 41.1 million kWh of electricity, and exported over 1.244 billion kWh from January through April," he said.

Azerbaijan produced more than 28.988 billion kWh of electricity in 2022, showing a 4 percent increase year-on-year. More than 3 billion kWh were exported, while imports stood at 137.1 million kWh.

The country's hydroelectric power plants increased electricity generation by 785.1 million kWh, up to 27.043 billion as of 2022. Electricity production from renewable energy sources amounted to 349.5 million kWh.