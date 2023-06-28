OPEC does not offer Guyana to become member of organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. OPEC did not offer Guyana to become a member of the organization, but at the same time recognizes the country's significant potential in the global oil market, Trend reports.

The Organization also points out its desire to strengthen contacts with other oil producers and consumers in order to ensure market stability and develop dialogue and cooperation.

The day before, the media reported that in recent months, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud and OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais had offered Guyana to join the cartel.