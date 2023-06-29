Azerbaijan leads in 'energy transition readiness' in Central Asia, CIS, South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijan ranked 32-nd among 120 countries in the Energy Transition Index (ETI) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) as of 2023, Trend reports.

According to the ranking, Azerbaijan's ETI score was 62.

Moreover, the country received a score of 69.6 on the 'system performance' in this area and 50.7 on 'energy transition readiness'.

Azerbaijan ranked 1st in the 'energy transition readiness' ranking among the countries of Central Asia, the CIS and the South Caucasus. Georgia ranked 62-nd, Ukraine - 64-th, Tajikistan - 73-rd, Kazakhstan - 76-th, and Kyrgyzstan - 91-st. Turkmenistan was not listed in the report.

Azerbaijan’s energy transition is driven by several factors, including the country’s growing economy, increasing energy demand, and concerns about climate change. The country’s focus on sustainable solutions is also evident in its foreign policy agenda, which includes promoting green energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

With a population of approximately 10 million and making only a tiny contribution to worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, Azerbaijan has rapidly developed and modernized its energy infrastructure.