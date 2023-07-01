Europe spends nearly half billion euros for Azerbaijani gas imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Europe's expenditure on Azerbaijani gas imports in April 2023 have reached nearly 490 million euros, Trend learned from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In April 2023, Azerbaijan supplied 1.047 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, resulting in export revenues of 488,241,329 euros.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s energy ministry reports that from January to April 2023, the country exported a total of 3.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, indicating a 10.5 percent year-on-year increase in gas exports.

During this period, Azerbaijan also exported 3.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye and 1.1 billion cubic meters to Georgia. Notably, 1.9 billion cubic meters were transported to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Commencing gas supplies to Europe on December 31, 2020, through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the corridor has a capacity to transport 10 billion cubic meters of gas annually, with the potential for expansion to 20 billion cubic meters.

