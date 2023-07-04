IGB assessing market demand for capacity expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The ICGB, an independent transmission system operator responsible for managing and conducting commercial operations of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), is commencing the mandatory assessment of market demand for incremental capacity, the company told Trend.

The assessment process consists of two main phases, namely the non-binding and binding phases, and typically spans a duration of two years. This process will be executed in close collaboration with the neighboring transmission system operators Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), DESFA (Greece), and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). Its objective is to evaluate the feasibility of increasing the existing technical capacity of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector.

Presently, the interconnector operates at a capacity of approximately 3 billion cubic meters per year (bcm/y), but with additional investment based on market interest, it has the potential to reach over 5 bcm/y. Parties interested in this initiative are invited to submit their non-binding demand indications no later than August 28.

ICGB is also exploring options to optimize the process and potentially offer incremental capacity before the completion of the two-year procedure. Since this is a collaborative effort, the company will engage in regular discussions with the adjacent TSOs to synchronize timelines and ensure coordination at both interconnection points, Stara Zagora and Komotini.

IGB is the first route for diversified supplies of natural gas to Bulgaria, guaranteeing increased security of supply and diversity of sources, contributing significantly to the competition in the natural gas market, which is a prerequisite for optimized prices for businesses and domestic consumers in the country.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn