TAP launches incremental capacity procedure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has launched the incremental capacity procedure, Trend reports.

TAP, in collaboration with neighboring TSOs, is commencing the 2023 Market Test in accordance with the Guidelines for the 2023 Market Test of TAP AG, as approved by the National Regulatory Authorities of Italy, Greece, and Albania.

This new incremental process is distinct from the second Binding Phase of the 2021 Market Test. TAP, SRG, and DESFA intend to carry out the second Binding Phase in the latter half of 2023, pending approval of the Project Proposal by the Italian, Greek, and Albanian NRAs.

Today, TAP extends an invitation to all stakeholders and interested parties to participate in the Non-Binding Phase of the 2023 Market Test. To do so, interested parties are required to submit a completed Registration and Non-Binding Demand Indication Form, along with any necessary supporting documents, by August 28, 2023.

Interested Parties are encouraged to submit Non-Binding Demand Indications to TAP, indicating their interest in non-binding Capacity Requests and/or non-binding Connection Requests, in accordance with the Guidelines and the Non-Binding Phase Notice.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn