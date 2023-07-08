Germany banking on increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan - AHK's executive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Germany is counting on an increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) Tobias Baumann told Trend.

According to him, cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uniper has great prospects in this matter.

"Uniper is one of the largest gas suppliers to our country, and cooperation with SOCAR is very valuable in terms of gas transportation from Azerbaijan via the Southern Gas Corridor to Germany. We should consider the need to increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Germany, as this is what we will need in the future," Baumann said.

"The document signed between Azerbaijan and the European Commission provides for doubling gas supplies from the Caspian region to Europe by 2027, and I think Germany will receive a good share of these supplies provided by Uniper," he added.

Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a Memorandum on strategic partnership in the field of energy in July 2022, on the basis of which it is planned to double the supply of Azerbaijani gas to the EU market by 2027.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan started gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. In 2023, the country plans to export 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe.