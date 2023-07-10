Montenegro Bonus establishing regional company for Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (UPDATED)

Details added (first version posted on 12:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Montenegro Bonus has started the process of establishing a regional company for the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) project, Trend reports.

President of Montenegro Bonus Board of Directors Sladana Dzakovic said that this project will be very important for Montenegro in the future, since energy is one of the main pillars of the country’s development.

“After the meeting held in mid-June in Split, it was agreed with Croatia’s Plinacro to sign the founding acts by end-2023,” said Dzakovic.

She said IAP is crucial for the gasification of Montenegro, and it will connect Albania and Croatia, passing through the territory of Montenegro.

“In this way, Montenegro, together with Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, will be a bridge between the Caspian region and Western Europe,” added Sladana Dzakovic.

Ionian Adriatic Pipeline can be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline to transport gas to many countries in South-East Europe.

The pipeline with total length of 516 kilometers will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to split in Croatia.

The capacity of the pipeline will amount to five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

---

