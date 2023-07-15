Azerbaijan increases purchase of natural gas from Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 15. Azerbaijan imported 398.87 million cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan from January through April 2023, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The cost of natural gas imports from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan amounted to over $59.18 million, which exceeds the figure of the first four months of 2022 by 4.8 times.

Azerbaijan imported more than 151.96 million cubic meters of natural gas in the period from January through April of the previous year for an amount exceeding $12.15 million.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan imported more than 1.19 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $202.41 million in the first four months of this year.

During this period, Turkmen gas accounted for 33.25 percent of Azerbaijan's total natural gas imports.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported more than 857 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $110.8 million from Turkmenistan last year.