Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $84.1 per barrel on July 14, decreasing $0.39 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.92 per barrel, down by $0.38 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $61.21 per barrel, down by $0.3 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $0.57 compared to the previous price and made up $79.8 per barrel on July 14.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 15, 2023)