Surge in Azerbaijani oil prices recorded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $86.88 per barrel on July 25, increasing $0.59 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.71 per barrel, up by $0.6 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.02 per barrel, up by $0.46 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $0.47 compared to the previous price and made up $82.94 per barrel on July 25.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 26, 2023)