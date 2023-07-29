Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $88.01 per barrel on July 28, decreasing $0.05 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.98 per barrel, down by $0.05 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.25 per barrel, down by $0.25 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $0.16 compared to the previous price and made up $84 per barrel on July 28.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 29, 2023)