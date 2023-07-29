Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Oil&Gas Materials 29 July 2023 15:19 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price for the Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $87.4 per barrel, up by $3.74 (4.47 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil reached $88.06 per barrel, while the minimum price was $86.29.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $85.7 per barrel this week, more by $3.27 (3.96 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $87.03 per barrel, while the minimum price was $85.11.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk made up $67.55 per barrel this week, which was $5.61 (9.06 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $68.25 per barrel, while the minimum price – $66.56.The average price of Brent Dated settled at $83.41 per barrel this week, increasing by $3.86 (4.85 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84 per barrel, while the minimum price – $82.47.

Oil grade/date

July 24

July 25

July 26

July 27

July 28

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$86.29

$86.88

$87.76

$88.06

$88.01

$87.40

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$85.11

$85.71

$86.66

$87.03

$86.98

$85.70

Urals (EX NOVO)

$66.56

$67.02

$67.91

$68.00

$68.25

$67.55

Brent Dated

$82.47

$82.94

$83.82

$83.84

$84.00

$83.41

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 29, 2023)

