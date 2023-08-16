Azerbaijan discloses latest crude oil output data

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 16 August 2023 12:51 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Azerbaijan's daily oil production (including condensate) in July 2023 amounted to 621,000 barrels, of which 499,000 barrels accounted for crude oil, and 122,000 barrels - for condensate, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Within the framework of OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan has committed to cut the output by 33,000 b/d.

At the same time, the country's production quota for 2023 stands at 684,000 barrels.

In June, Azerbaijan produced 610,000 barrels, of which 500,000 barrels accounted for crude oil, while 110,000 barrels - for condensate.

