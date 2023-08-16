Azerbaijan discloses latest crude oil output data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Azerbaijan's daily oil production (including condensate) in July 2023 amounted to 621,000 barrels, of which 499,000 barrels accounted for crude oil, and 122,000 barrels - for condensate, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Within the framework of OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan has committed to cut the output by 33,000 b/d.

At the same time, the country's production quota for 2023 stands at 684,000 barrels.

In June, Azerbaijan produced 610,000 barrels, of which 500,000 barrels accounted for crude oil, while 110,000 barrels - for condensate.