Azerbaijan and EBRD opt for enhanced cooperation in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed the implementation of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant (WPP) and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with a delegation headed by EBRD First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink.

The multilateral cooperation with the bank in the energy sector was highly appreciated at the meeting, and the possibilities of expanding Azerbaijan-EBRD cooperation as well as projects implemented with the financial support of the bank were discussed.

The parties also discussed the progress of the processes related to the auctions for renewable energy in the framework of EBRD projects and the preparation of the draft law "On the regulator in the fields of energy, housing, and communal services".

In addition, the approval of the regulation "Selection of an electricity producer in the territory of renewable energy sources" was discussed. The studies conducted to strengthen the electric power network in connection with the implementation of renewable energy capacities in Azerbaijan were also discussed.

Moreover, the Green Energy Corridor is supported by the European Commission, and European financial institutions are interested in participating in the project.

The prospects of cooperation with the EBRD in the Southern Gas Corridor expansion project, as well as other issues arising from the Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Support for the Development of the Electric Power Sector of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed in December last year, were discussed.

The loan portfolio of EBRD projects in Azerbaijan as of July 31, 2023, amounted to 787 million euros. The EBRD is the largest investor in Azerbaijan, where it has been operating since 1992. It is expected that over the next three years, the portfolio of investment projects will amount to $750 million. The bank plans to spend $300 million in a number of industries in 2023, including energy, transport, the private sector, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the banking industry.