ACE to be first fully remote-controlled platform in Caspian Sea - bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The Central-Eastern Azeri (ACE) platform at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field will be the first in the Caspian Sea and one of the first in the world with fully remote control, the Manager of the Sangachal Terminal, Phil Gray said, Trend reports.

According to him, this platform will also be the first with fully remote control in bp.

"At the moment, installation work is underway. The number of employees is about 200, but after the launch of the platform, it is expected that there will be about 180," Gray said.

In addition, according to him, the number of employees is planned to be reduced to a minimum as the equipment and the operation of the platform are adapted and automated.

