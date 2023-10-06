Azerbaijan, Türkiye moot energy cooperation aspects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf met with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar in Istanbul, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the meeting noted the successful economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the importance of jointly implemented energy projects. In addition, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of energy and other areas.

Alparslan Bayraktar said that large-scale energy projects implemented with the participation of the two countries are of particular importance in ensuring the energy security of Europe and shared his views on the development of energy partnerships in accordance with new global trends.