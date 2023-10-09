Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $5.97 (5.94 percent) compared the week before and amounted to $94.62 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $97.81 per barrel, and the minimum – $91.23 per barrel.

Last week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $93.6 per barrel, which is $5.96 (5.99 percent) less from the week before. The maximum price was $101.65 per barrel, and the minimum - $98.01 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $0.32 (0.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $82.38 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $96.81 per barrel, and the minimum – $90.2 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil decreased by $4.39 (4.58 percent) and amounted to $91.52 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $94.68 per barrel, and the minimum – $88,2 per barrel.

Oil type October 2, 2023 October 3, 2023 October 4, 2023 October 5, 2023 October 6, 2023 Average price Azeri LT CIF $97,77 $97,81 $94,79 $91,48 $91,23 $94,62 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $96,78 $96,81 $93,76 $90,45 $90,20 $93,60 Urals (EX NOVO) $80,19 $80,23 $77,22 $74,25 $74,37 $77,25 Brent Dated $94,56 $94,68 $91,68 $88,48 $88,20 $91,52

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 9, 2023)