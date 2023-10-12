Azerbaijan's Ministry hosts webinar on "Hydrogen Energy: Opportunities and Challenges"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry will hold a webinar on "Hydrogen Energy: Opportunities and Challenges", Trend reports.

The Ministry states that during the webinar, Dr. Tan Bo, an associate professor at Chengdu University of Technology (China), will go into great detail about the various methods for producing hydrogen, their differences, the benefits of green hydrogen and its place in the future energy landscape, as well as respond to any questions that participants may have.

To provide accessibility for all participants, simultaneous English-Azerbaijani translation will be offered.

Those wishing to participate in the webinar can join on October 19 at 15:30 (GMT+4) via the Facebook page of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy.