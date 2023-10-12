Azerbaijani deputy energy minister discusses role of natural gas at GECF meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Kamal Abbasov took part in the 25th ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) held in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea), Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, in his speech, the deputy minister noted the importance of the GECF as a platform for cooperation and dialog between natural gas producing countries.

In addition, Kamal Abbasov emphasized the important role of natural gas in the global energy transition as an environmentally cleaner fuel compared to other traditional energy carriers.

Information was presented at the meeting on Azerbaijan's natural gas reserves, production, exports and recent achievements, as well as steps taken towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding the use of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan.

The GECF is an association of countries leading in natural gas exports worldwide.